Report: Newly signed Turner (quad) out for season
Trai Turner - New Orleans Saints
Published
Trai Turner's homecoming appears to be short-lived.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the newly signed New Orleans Saints guard will miss the entire season after tearing a quad during practice.
Turner had been carted off of the field earlier on Friday after getting hurt during a one-on-one drill.
The Saints had signed the New Orleans native this past Tuesday.
A five-time Pro Bowler, Turner spent last season with the Washington Commanders, appearing in 16 games.
The LSU product is a veteran of 126 games over nine seasons with the Commanders, Pittsburgh Steelers, Los Angeles Chargers and Carolina Panthers.