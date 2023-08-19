The New Orleans Saints announced Saturday that tight end Jimmy Graham experienced a medical episode on Friday night which resulted in him being transferred to a local hospital and subsequently released on Saturday.

The Saints noted that Graham had been disoriented and was evaluated for what Saints team doctor John Amoss believes to be a likely seizure.

Statement from the New Orleans Saints: pic.twitter.com/k3D0QiVvbN — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 19, 2023

Graham spent the night under medical supervision and testing. Amoss met Graham at the hospital and is overseeing his care at this time.

The 36-year-old Graham was originally drafted by the Saints with the 95th overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft out of the University of Miami.

Known for dunking the football in the end zone, Graham played five seasons for the Saints (2010-14), earning Pro Bowl nods in the 2011, 2013, and 2014 seasons along with an All-Pro honour in 2013 for his league-leading 16 touchdowns.

Following his time with the Saints, Graham played a trio of seasons with the Seattle Seahawks (2015-17), and a pair of seasons with the Green Bay Packers (2018-19) and the Chicago Bears (2020-21).

Over his 184 NFL games, Graham has caught 713 passes for 8,506 yards and 85 touchdowns.

The Goldsboro, N.C., native recently signed a one-year deal to return to The Big Easy.