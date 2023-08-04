New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara will be suspended three games for his role in a 2022 incident in Las Vegas, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

The suspension comes after the 28-year-old Kamara had an in-person meeting with commissioner Roger Goodell on Wednesday.

Sources: NFL is suspending Saints RB Alvin Kamara 3 games for his role in a fight outside a Las Vegas nightclub in 2022. Kamara reached a plea agreement in July, and no longer is facing a felony charge for his role in the fight that occurred before the Pro Bowl in February 2022. pic.twitter.com/tmEYhB7NnS — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 4, 2023

Kamara had been initially charged with conspiracy to commit battery and substantial bodily harm after his February 2022 arrest, but he pleaded down to a breach of peace charge on July 11 and was ordered to perform 30 hours of community service and pay over $100,000 in restitution to cover the medical fees of the victim.

Earlier this week, Saints head coach Dennis Allen said that his player was hoping to put the incident behind him.

"I think Alvin really wants to get out ahead of this and have a chance to visit with Roger and kind of give him his side of the story, and look, at the end of the day, I think part of it is, you know, let's get some resolution to where we're at and then let's move forward," Allen told reporters on Monday. "So, I think Alvin, you know, is looking forward to putting this behind him and focusing in on what he has to do to be the best he can for our team this season…Alvin's going to be a huge part of what we do this year. We'll take things in stride and how they happen. We'll deal with, you know, anything we have to deal with. We'll deal with it when the time's right."

Earlier on Friday, Kamara offered an apology for his actions.

“I was completely wrong," Kamara told reporters. "I embarrassed the Saints, I embarrassed my family and my mother. I embarrassed myself, embarrassed the city, and the shield, obviously, embarrassed the NFL."

A native of Atlanta, Kamara is set to enter his seventh season out of Tennessee.

A five-time Pro Bowler, Kamara has rushed for 5,135 yards on 1,135 carries with 49 touchdowns in 88 career games. Kamara is fifth among active rushing leaders.

The Saints open up their 2023 season on Sept. 10 with a visit from the Tennessee Titans.