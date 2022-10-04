The New Orleans Saints have signed former All-Pro cornerback Chris Harris Jr. to their practice squad.

An 11-year veteran out of Kansas, Harris spent the past two seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers.

The #Saints signed veteran CB Chris Harris Jr. to their practice squad, per the wire. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 4, 2022

The Tulsa native appeared in 14 games for the Chargers last year, recording 37 tackles and an interception.

A First-Team All-Pro in 2016, Harris spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Denver Broncos with whom he won Super Bowl 50 in 2016.

For his career, the four-time Pro Bowler has appeared in 162 games, recording 592 tackles, 5.0 sacks and 22 INTs, including four pick-sixes.

The Saints (1-3) are coming off of a 28-25 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London last Sunday. They return to action on Sunday at home to the Seattle Seahawks (2-2).