The Valentin Castellanos era at New York City FC appears to be coming to an end.

Fabrizio Romano reports the Argentinian forward is expected to move to another City Group team, newly promoted La Liga side Girona, in the near future.

Taty Castellanos is expected to join City Group side Girona very soon, final details to be discussed in the next days. MLS star prepared to leave NY in order to try new La Liga experience. 🇺🇸🇪🇸 #MLS



Negotiations in progress, City Group now rejecting other proposals. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 18, 2022

Castellanos, 23, joined New York in 2018, first on loan from Uruguayan side Montevideo City Torque, before a permanent transfer was reached the following season.

In five season with NYCFC, Castellanos has made 108 league appearances, scoring 50 goals. He has 13 in 16 appearances in 2022, including a winner in Sunday's 1-0 win over New York Red Bulls.

A key component of NYCFC's MLS Cup-winning side last season, Castellanos was named in the 2021 MLS Best XI after scoring 19 goals and also claiming the Golden Boot.