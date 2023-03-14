The New York Giants have a new weapon for Daniel Jones.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the team has acquired tight end Darren Waller from the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for the No. 100 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft that the team acquired from the Kansas City Chiefs for wide receiver Kadarius Toney.

Waller, 30, had spent the past five seasons with the Raiders after spending the first two seasons of his NFL career with the Baltimore Ravens, who originally selected Waller with a sixth-round selection in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Georgia Tech.

After a Pro Bowl season in 2020, Waller's past two seasons have been riddled with injury, appearing in only a combined 20 games.

In 2022, Waller caught 28 passes for 388 yards and three touchdowns.

The Landover, MD native is headed into the first season of a three-year, $51 million deal.