Report: Crowder signs one-year deal with Giants
Jamison Crowder - The Canadian Press
Jamison Crowder is set to complete the New York NFL cycle.
CBS Sports' Josina Anderson reports the veteran wide receiver is signing with the New York Giants on a one-year deal
Crowder, 29, spent last season with the Buffalo Bills after three seasons with the New York Jets.
A product of Duke, Crowder's season was ended prematurely with an ankle injury in Week 4 keeping him sidelined for the remainder of the year.
In his four games with the Bills, Crowder hauled six receptions for six yards.
Originally taken in the fourth-round of the 2015 NFL Draft by Washington, the Monroe, NC native has 415 receptions for 4,667 yards and 28 touchdowns in 100 career games over eight seasons.