Jamison Crowder is set to complete the New York NFL cycle.

CBS Sports' Josina Anderson reports the veteran wide receiver is signing with the New York Giants on a one-year deal

Crowder, 29, spent last season with the Buffalo Bills after three seasons with the New York Jets.

A product of Duke, Crowder's season was ended prematurely with an ankle injury in Week 4 keeping him sidelined for the remainder of the year.

In his four games with the Bills, Crowder hauled six receptions for six yards.

Originally taken in the fourth-round of the 2015 NFL Draft by Washington, the Monroe, NC native has 415 receptions for 4,667 yards and 28 touchdowns in 100 career games over eight seasons.