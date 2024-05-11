PWHL New York and head coach Howie Draper have mutually agreed to a coaching change, the team announced on Saturday.

The move comes one week after the conclusion of the inaugural PWHL regular season, with New York finishing last in the six-team league with a record of 5-4-3-12.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to have gotten to know Howie both personally and as a coach," said PWHL New York's general manager Pascal Daoust. "His contributions will forever be a part of this team's foundation, and I feel privileged to have worked alongside him."

Draper, 57, was appointed as head coach in September of last year after leading the University of Alberta women's hockey team for the last 26 seasons. In his time with the Pandas, the Edmonton native led the team to eight U SPORTS national titles to go along with four Coach of the Year awards.

"I've been blessed to be a part of PWHL New York this past season," said the team's now-former head coach. "It was an honour to have worked alongside this outstanding group of staff and athletes."

He plans to stay on with New York as a special advisor while returning to coach at the University of Alberta, according to the team's announcement.