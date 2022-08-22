The New York Islanders signed restricted free agent defencemen Alexander Romanov and Noah Dobson to three-year deals on Monday.

The team also signed restricted free agent forward Kieffer Bellows to a one-year contract.

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reports Romanov's deal will carry an average annual value of $2.5 million, while Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports Dobson's deal is worth $4 million annually.

Alexander Romanov's three-year extension with #isles carries a $2.5M AAV. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) August 22, 2022

Romanov, 22, is entering his first season with the Islanders after being acquired at the 2022 NHL Draft from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for a first-round pick.

He posted three goals and 13 points in 79 games last season with the Canadiens. A second-round pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, Romanov has four goals and 19 points in 133 career games.

Dobson, 22, led all Islanders defencemen in goals (13), assists (38) and points (51) last season and led the team in power-play points (22).

Selected 12th overall by the Islanders in the 2018 draft, Dobson has 17 goals and 72 points in 160 career games.

Dobson $4 million AAV — Kevin Kurz (@KKurzNHL) August 22, 2022

Bellows, 24, scored six goals and posted 19 points in 45 games last season. A first-round pick of the Islanders in 2016, Bellows has 11 goals and 25 points in 67 career games.