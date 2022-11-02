The NHL Department of Player Safety has fined New York Islanders forward Casey Cizikas $5,000, the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement, for goaltender interference on Chicago Blackhawks netminder Alex Stalock.

The incident occurred early in the first period of the Islanders 3-1 victory on Tuesday when Cizikas ran over Stalock after the goaltender stopped his backhand shot.

Stalock was forced to leave the game and was replaced by goaltender Arvid Soderblom.

Cizikas received a five-minute major for interference and a game misconduct for the hit.

The 5-foot-11 forward has two assists in 10 games with the Islanders this season.