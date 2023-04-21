The New York Islanders’ four-goal outburst late in their 5-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 3 Friday night is the fastest four goals in Stanley Cup playoff history.

CORRECTION: The Canadiens scored four goals in 2:35 during Game 5 of the 1944 Semifinals. — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 22, 2023

The Islanders scored four goals in a 2:18 span late in the third period to secure their first victory in the Eastern Conference first-round series.

New York’s four-goal effort beats out the Montreal Canadiens’ nearly 80-year-old record. The Habs scored four goals in a 2:35 span in an 11-0 thrashing of the Toronto Maple Leafs to win their 1944 semifinal matchup in five games.

On Friday in front of their home fans with the score tied 1-1 with 3:51 remaining in the third period, Islanders forward Kyle Palmieri tipped in a Sebastian Aho point shot past Hurricanes goaltender Antti Raanta to give his team a 2-1 advantage.

Matt Martin gave the Islanders some breathing room 44 seconds later when he beat Raanta stick side to increase the lead.

Scott Mayfield scored an empty-net goal with 1:49 left in the game and Anders Lee potted a bonus goal 16 seconds later.

The Islanders trail the best-of-seven series 2-1, with Game 4 taking place Sunday at UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y.