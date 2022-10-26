1h ago
Islanders place F Bellows on waivers
The New York Islanders placed winger Kieffer Bellows on waivers Wednesday. The 24-year-old has appeared in one game this season with the Islanders, when he was minus-1 against the Florida Panthers on Oct. 13.
TSN.ca Staff
