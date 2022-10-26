The New York Islanders placed winger Kieffer Bellows on waivers Wednesday.

The 24-year-old has appeared in one game this season with the Islanders, when he was minus-1 against the Florida Panthers on Oct. 13.

Bellows re-signed with the Islanders as a restricted free agent in August on a one-year, $1.2 million contract and is scheduled to be an RFA again next summer.

He scored six goals and posted 19 points in 45 games last season.

A first-round pick of the Islanders in 2016, Bellows has 11 goals and 25 points in 68 career games.