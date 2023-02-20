The New York Islanders announced Monday that centre Mathew Barzal is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports Barzal is considered week-to-week, with the Islanders planning to have him back before the end of the season.

Barzal was injured in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Boston Bruins, taking an awkward hit to the right leg.

The 25-year-old has 14 goals and 51 points in 58 games this season, his sixth with the team. The 16th pick at the 2015 NHL Draft, Barzal took home the Calder Trophy in 2018.

He is in the final season of a three-year, $21 million contract with his eight-year, $73.2 million extension with an average annual value of $9.125 million set to kick in next season.



Islanders playoff race

New York occupies the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference entering play Monday.

The team made a big trade on Jan. 30 in hopes of boosting their playoff push, acquiring Bo Horvat from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for Anthony Beauvillier, Aatu Räty and a 2023 conditional first-round pick.

The Islanders take on the Pittsburgh Penguins, who are in the first wild-card spot with four games in hand on New York, Monday night.