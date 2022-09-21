Nikita Soshnikov is returning to the NHL with the New York Islanders.

Soshnikov signed a one-year, $750,000 one-way contract on contract on Wednesday.

The Islanders also announced that goaltender Cory Schneider and restricted free agent defenceman Parker Wotherspoon signed one-year deals with the club as well.

Soshnikov spent the past three seasons in the KHL with three different franchises. He had four goals and 16 points in 33 games with CSKA Moscow and Omsk Avangard last season, adding five goals and eight points in 13 playoff games with Omsk.

The 28-year-old last played in the NHL with the St. Louis Blues during the 2018-19 season. He made his NHL debut with the Toronto Maple Leafs during the 2015-16 campaign and spent three seasons with the team before moving to the Blues.

Schneider returns to Islanders

Schneider is returning to the Islanders after appearing in one game last season, allowing three goals in a win against the New Jersey Devils on April 3.

The 36-year-old also appeared in 30 games with the AHL's Bridgeport Islanders last season, posting a 14-11-4 record with a .921 save percentage and a 2.71 goals-against average.

He was a free agent this summer after playing out a one-year, $750,000 contract last season.

Wotherspoon had three goals and 24 points in 57 games last season with the AHL Islanders. A fourth-round pick of the Islanders in the 2015 draft, the 25-year-old is yet to make his NHL debut.