The New York Islanders signed former Ottawa Senators forward Julien Gauthier to a two-year contract on Wednesday.

The Islanders also signed forwards Karson Kuhlman and Brian Pinho to one-year, two-way contracts.

Gauthier was acquired by the Senators as part of their return from the New York Rangers for Tyler Motte at the trade deadline.

The Senators elected not to give the 25-year-old a qualifying offer last week, making him an unrestricted free agent.

#Isles Transactions: The New York Islanders have signed forward Julien Gauthier to a two-year contract and forwards Karson Kuhlman and Brian Pinho to one-year, two-way contracts. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) July 5, 2023

Gauthier had three goals and five points in 17 games upon joining the Senators, for a total of nine goals and 14 points in 59 games with Ottawa and New York.

Selected 21st overall by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2016 draft, Gauthier has 14 goals and 32 points in 153 career games with the Hurricanes, Rangers and Senators.

Kuhlman has played in 147 NHL games with the Boston Bruins, Seattle Kraken and Winnipeg Jets, scoring 12 goals and 18 assists for 30 points. He was a member of the Providence Bruins (AHL) for four seasons.

Pinho was a member of the Utica Comets (AHL) last season, scoring 10 goals and 18 assists in 53 games. The Massachusetts native was selected by the Washington Capitals in the sixth round of the 2013 draft and played in two games with the Caps during the 2020-21 season.

Files from The Canadian Press were used in this report.