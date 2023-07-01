The New York Islanders have made a flurry of moves to open free agency on Saturday, inking goaltenders Ilya Sorokin and Semyon Varlamov to eight- and four-year contract extensions respectively, and defenceman Scott Mayfield and forward Pierre Engvall to seven-year extensions.

Sorokin has inked an eight-year extension with an average annual value of $8.25 million. The 27-year-old is on the final year of a three-year, $12 million deal with a cap hit of $4 million for the 2023-24 season.

The 6-foot-3 netminder had a career season where he registered a 31-22-7 record last season with a .924 save percentage and 2.34 goals-against average. He also had a 2-4 record with a .929 save percentage and 2.60 GAA during the Islanders’ six-game loss to the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round of the playoffs.

Sorokin represented the Islanders in his first All-Star Game appearance in 2023.

Drafted 78th overall by the Islanders in the 2014 NHL Draft, Sorokin has a career 70-46-18 record with a .924 save percentage and 2.34 GAA in 136 NHL appearances.

The native of Mezhdurechensk, Russia represented the Olympic Athletes of Russia at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, and helped his team to a gold medal.

He also represented Russia at four IIHF World Championships (2016-2019) and helped his country to three bronze medals.

Varlamov, 35, inked a four-year $11 million deal. He has spent the previous four seasons with the New York Islanders. He has also played for the Washington Capitals and Colorado Avalanche over 15 NHL campaigns.

The Samara, Russia, native is coming off a four-year, $20 million contract he signed with the Islanders in 2019. The contract carried an average annual value of $5 million.

Varlamov was drafted in the first round, 23rd overall, by the Capitals in 2006.

Varlamov is 272-220-64 with a 2.65 goals-against average and .916 save percentage in 583 career regular-season games.

Mayfield, 30, inks a seven-year, $24.5 million ($3.5M AAV) contract as he extends his stay with the Islanders, the only NHL team he has ever played for.

The St. Louis, Mo., native had six goals and 18 assists in 82 regular-season games in 2022-23 and tallied one goal and two assists in the playoffs as the Islanders fell to the Hurricanes in six games.

Mayfield is coming off a five-year, $7.25 million deal he signed in January 2018. The contract carried an average annual value of $1.45 million.

Mayfield was drafted in the second round, 34th overall, by the Islanders in 2011 and has 25 goals and 86 assists in 428 career regular-season games.

Engvall's deal is for seven years with an average annual value of $3 million.

He played the 2022-23 season split between the New York Islanders and Toronto Maple Leafs, recording 17 goals and 13 assists in 76 games. He was dealt from the Maple Leafs to the Islanders in exchange for a 2024 third-round pick prior to the trade deadline.

The 26-year-old is coming off a one-year, $2.25 million contract he signed with the Leafs prior to the season.

Engvall has scored 47 goals and 92 points in 244 career NHL games with the Maple Leafs and Islanders. He was originally selected by Toronto in the seventh round (188th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft.