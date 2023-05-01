The New York Islanders signed forward Hudson Fasching to a two-year contract on Monday.

Fasching, 27, appeared in 49 games last season where he had 10 goals and 19 points. He also appeared in six playoff games but did not record a point.

The 6-foot-3 winger also had seven goals and 11 points in 18 games with the AHL's Bridgeport Islanders last season.

Fasching joined the Islanders by signing a one-year, two-way deal at $750,000 last offseason.

Drafted 118th overall by the Los Angeles Kings in the 2013 NHL Draft. Fasching has 11 goals and 22 points in 87 career games split between the Buffalo Sabres, Arizona Coyotes, and Islanders.

The Apple Valley, Minn., native represented the United States at the 2016 IIHF World Championship where he recorded two assists in 10 games en route to a fourth place finish.

The Islanders also signed forward Matthew Maggio to a three-year, entry-level deal on Monday.

Maggio, 20, was drafted 142nd overall by the Islanders in the 2022 NHL Draft.

The 5-foot-11 winger played last season with the Ontario Hockey League's Windsor Spitfires where he had 54 goals and 111 points in 66 games. He also had a goal and two points in four games in the playoffs.

Maggio appeared in three games with the AHL's Bridgeport Islanders last season and recorded two assists in three games.