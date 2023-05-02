It appears Zach Parise has narrowed his playing future down to two options; returning to the New York Islanders, or retiring.

"It's here or nowhere," Parise said Monday when asked about his future.

The 38-year-old is coming off is second straight one-year contract with the Islanders, having joined the team after being bought out by the Minnesota Wild in 2021.

Parise had 21 goals and 34 assists in 82 games this season. He was held without a point in six playoff games as the Islanders were eliminated by the Carolina Hurricanes.

A first-round pick of the New Jersey Devils in 2003, Parise is a veteran of 1,224 NHL games, owning 429 goals and 879 points over his NHL career.

Parise, who has appeared in 111 career playoff games over his 18-year NHL career, is still seeking his first Stanley Cup.

"Little bit of shock," he said of this year's playoff exit. "It never gets any easier."