Breece Hall's rookie season is at its end.

CBS Sports' Josina Anderson reports the New York Jets running back tore his ACL in Sunday's win over the Denver Broncos and will miss the remainder of the season.

Jets RB Breece Hall does have a season-ending Torn ACL, and minor meniscus injury, per league source. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) October 24, 2022

Hall, 21, left the 16-9 win late in the second quarter after a tackle by Patrick Surtain II and Jonas Griffith. He did not return. Prior to the injury, Hall rushed for four carries for 72 yards and a touchdown on a 62-yard run in the first quarter.

A second-round pick out of Iowa State, Hall had rushed for 463 yards on 80 carries with four TDs in seven games.

The surprising Jets (5-2) return to action on Sunday when they host the New England Patriots (3-3) at MetLife Stadium in a key AFC East contest.