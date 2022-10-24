Colts bench Ryan, will start Ehlinger rest of way; Jets RB Hall out for season with torn ACL

The New York Jets didn't waste anytime finding a replacement for star rookie running back Breece Hall.

According to multiple reports, the Jets are sending a conditional sixth-round draft pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars for third-year running back James Robinson. The sixth-round selection could become a fifth-round pick.

It’s a conditional 6th round pick that can become a fifth rounder. https://t.co/9NYTNIDnPb — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 24, 2022

The Jets confirmed Monday that Hall suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during Sunday's win over the Green Bay Packers and is done for the season.

Selected in the second-round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Iowa State, the 21-year-old Hall has been impressive for the 5-2 Jets this season, recording 463 yards on the ground with four touchdowns over seven games. He also has one receiving touchdown.

Robinson, 24, has recorded 340 yards on 81 carries with three touchdowns this season in seven games with the Jags. The Illinois State product recorded eight touchdowns and 767 yards rushing last season.

The Jets take on the New England Patriots next Sunday in Week 8 action.