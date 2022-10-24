6m ago
Report: Jets acquire RB Robinson from Jaguars after losing Hall
The New York Jets didn't waste anytime finding a replacement for star rookie running back Breece Hall.
TSN.ca Staff
Colts bench Ryan, will start Ehlinger rest of way; Jets RB Hall out for season with torn ACL
The New York Jets didn't waste anytime finding a replacement for star rookie running back Breece Hall.
According to multiple reports, the Jets are sending a conditional sixth-round draft pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars for third-year running back James Robinson. The sixth-round selection could become a fifth-round pick.
The Jets confirmed Monday that Hall suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during Sunday's win over the Green Bay Packers and is done for the season.
Selected in the second-round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Iowa State, the 21-year-old Hall has been impressive for the 5-2 Jets this season, recording 463 yards on the ground with four touchdowns over seven games. He also has one receiving touchdown.
Robinson, 24, has recorded 340 yards on 81 carries with three touchdowns this season in seven games with the Jags. The Illinois State product recorded eight touchdowns and 767 yards rushing last season.
The Jets take on the New England Patriots next Sunday in Week 8 action.