Jets to start Flacco at QB vs. Ravens

Joe Flacco will start at quarterback on Sunday for the New York Jets against his former team, the Baltimore Ravens.

Jets starting quarterback Zach Wilson, who returned to working out this week, remains sidelined due to a knee injury sustained in the preseason.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh said Wednesday Wilson is not expected to play until at least Week 4 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Flacco, who won Super Bowl with the Ravens in 2012, made one start for the Jets last season, throwing two touchdowns and no interceptions in a loss to the Miami Dolphins.

The 37-year-old has a career record of 98-78 with 227 touchdowns and 144 interceptions.

