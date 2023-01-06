It's a must-win game for the Miami Dolphins on Sunday and lining up under centre against them will be Joe Flacco.

The New York Jets announced on Friday that Mike White has not been cleared and veteran Flacco will start at quarterback with Zach Wilson backing him up, The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt reports.

The 37-year-old Flacco has appeared in four games this season and has started three of them. He's thrown for 902 yards on 92-for-158 passing with five touchdowns and three interceptions.

The Jets are 1-2 with Flacco as a starter with the win coming in a 31-30 victory over the Cleveland Browns in September.

A Super Bowl winner in 2013 with the Baltimore Ravens, Flacco is in his 15th season out of Delaware and third with the Jets.

White, 27, has been dealing with a rib injury for much of the past several weeks.

The Jets were officially eliminated from playoff contention with last week's 23-6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

The Dolphins will claim a wild-card spot with a victory on Sunday coupled with a New England Patriots loss, but they, too, are dealing with issues at QB with starter Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) out and back-up Teddy Bridgewater (hand) also unavailable.

Rookie Skylar Thompson, a seventh-round pick out of Kansas State, will make his first ever NFL start.