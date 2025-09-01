The Aaron Rodgers experiment is over in New York. When the New York Jets defence was good in 2023, Rodgers was injured on the first series of the season, and they basically had no shot to contend for a playoff spot with Zach Wilson at quarterback.

Rodgers recovered to play in 2024, but the defence took a major step backwards and the Jets finished 5-12 - recording two fewer wins than they did the previous year.

What can we expect in New York this season?

Well, the Jets hired a new general manager in Darren Mougey, a new head coach in Aaron Glenn, and swapped out Rodgers for Justin Fields.

New York has one of the lowest regular season win totals in the NFL and the longest odds to win the AFC East.

However, that hasn’t stopped some FanDuel bettors from believing this team can bounce back this season.

Per the FanDuel traders, 74 per cent of the bets are on the Jets to go over 5.5 regular season wins.

While I have a lot of respect for Glenn and think Fields still has upside as a 26-year-old entering his fifth NFL season, I’m not willing to bet on New York to win six or more games in their first season together.

The Jets have not reached the playoffs since 2010.

That postseason drought is tied with the Buffalo Sabres for the longest active streak across the four major professional sports leagues.

This upcoming season will mark the 15th straight year that Gang Green will miss the playoffs.

Mougey and Glenn have a long road ahead of them as they attempt to restock the depth on both sides of the football and build a contender in New York. I locked in a two-team parlay with the Jets and Dolphins to both miss the playoffs at -140.

The AFC East is wide open behind the Buffalo Bills, but I don’t think either New York or Miami can take advantage this upcoming season. The good news is the Rodgers experience is over. The bad news is that the Jets are still good enough to be competitive but not good enough to make the playoffs in 2025.