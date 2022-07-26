Chris Streveler's NFL career is continuing with the New York Jets.

The team announced the signing of the 27-year-old quarterback on Tuesday.

We've signed QB Chris Streveler, WR Rashard Davis and OL Isaiah Williams.



We've released WR DJ Montgomery, CB Craig James and OL Dru Samia. — New York Jets (@nyjets) July 26, 2022

Streveler had been without a team after being waived by the Miami Dolphins in May.

A native of Naperville, IL, Streveler spent the past two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, appearing in seven contests. He threw for 141 yards on 17-for-25 passing.

Undrafted out of Minnesota, Streveler signed as a free agent with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2018. In two seasons with Winnipeg, Streveler appeared in 35 games, throwing for 2,698 yards on 242-for-374 passing with 19 touchdowns and 19 picks. He added another 1,167 yards and 22 TDs on the ground.

Streveler joins a quarterback corps that also includes Zach Wilson, Joe Flacco and Mike White.