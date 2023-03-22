The New York Jets' receiving corps just got a little faster.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the team has signed Mecole Hardman to a one-year deal that could be worth as much as $6.5 million.

It’s a 1-year deal for the #Jets and Mecole Hardman, with a chance to make $6.5M, source said. https://t.co/VaNoyeDPm0 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 22, 2023

Hardman, 25, had spent the entirety of his four-year career with the Kansas City Chiefs with whom he won two Super Bowl titles.

He was limited to only eight games this season and missed out on the playoffs with a core injury that he had operated on last month. In 2022, Hardman hauled in 25 receptions for 297 yards and four touchdowns.

A second-round pick out of Georgia in 2019, Hardman was a second-team All-Pro as a rookie after a season that him record 1,709 all-purpose yards when he was utilized as the team's primary kick returner. The Bowman, GA's return duty has lessened in recent years.

Hardman will join a Jets receivers room that already includes Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Corey Davis, Elijah Moore and Denzel Mims.