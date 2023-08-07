The New York Jets announced Monday they have waived quarterback Chris Streveler.

The 28-year-old Grey Cup-winning pivot for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2019 was a QB for the Jets last preseason, helping the team go undefeated and leading them in rushing yards while throwing for 277 yards, five touchdowns and an interception.

Streveler threw for 96 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns in the Jets' final preseason game against the New York Giants.

The native of Crystal Lake, Ill., played in two regular-season games for th2 Jets in 2022, completing 10 passes for 90 while adding 56 yards on the ground on nine carries.

TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor notes that due to an injury Streveler suffered his thumb, he will not be an option for Canadian Football League teams in the short-term this season.

Led to believe the injury means he’s not an option for @CFL teams in the short term this season. A likely @NFL injury settlement to come before exploring other options. But would surprise me if he comes to the @CFL in ‘23. #CFL https://t.co/FdqiFjHlvg — Dave Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) August 7, 2023

Streveler completed one pass for nine yards and an interception in the Jets' 21-16 loss to the Cleveland Browns in the Hall of Fame Game.