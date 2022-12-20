With their playoff hopes hanging in the balance, the New York Jets will once again hand a start to Zach Wilson when they host the resurgent Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football.

Head coach Robert Saleh confirmed that Mike White will not be cleared for the game, still dealing with a rib injury.

#Jets coach Robert Saleh makes it official, saying QB Mike White won’t be cleared for contact. Zach Wilson gets another start vs #Jaguars. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 20, 2022

Wilson, 23, started for the first time in a month in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Detroit Lions. He threw for 317 yards on 18-for-35 passing with two touchdowns and an interception.

The 27-year-old White had started the team's previous three games, but was injured in a 20-12 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 12 when he took two hard hits from linebacker Matt Milano.

The Jets head into the game reeling, losers of three straight. At 7-7, the team is one game back of AFC rivals the Miami Dolphins for the final wild-card spot.

Doug Pederson's Jags come into the matchup as winners of three of four, including Sunday's 40-34 overtime upset of the Dallas Cowboys. At 6-8. the Jaguars are one game back of the Tennessee Titans, losers of four in a row, for the AFC South lead. The two teams will meet in their final game of the season in Week 18.