Josh Hart's top plays of the season as he heads to the Knicks

The Portland Trail Blazers are trading guard Josh Hart to the New York Knicks in exchange for Cam Reddish, Ryan Arcidiacono, and Svi Mykhailiuk and a lottery protected 2023 first-round pick, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Knicks are trading Cam Reddish and a protected future first-round pick to the Blazers for Hart, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/whB5mS8lfs — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2023

Hart, 27, is averaging 9.5 points per game in 51 appearances so far this season for the Trail Blazers, his second in Portland after being acquired last season from the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Villanova product was selected No. 30 overall in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers. He was sent to New Orleans in the Anthony Davis trade in the summer of 2019.

Reddish, 23, was acquired by the Knicks last year but struggled to crack Tom Thibodeau's rotation. He is averaging 8.4 points per game in 20 games this season for the Knicks but has not played since Dec. 3.

He began his career with the Atlanta Hawks, being selected No. 10 overall in 2019. Reddish played at the University of Duke alongside Zion Williamson and former Knicks teammate RJ Barrett.