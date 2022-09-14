The New York Knicks have signed forward DaQuan Jeffries to a training camp deal, according to Shams Charania of the Athletic. 

Jeffries, 25, played three games for the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2021-11 season, where he averaged 0.7 points, 0.3 assists, 0.7 rebounds and three minutes per game. 

The Edmond, Okla., native also spent time with the Houston Rockets (2020) along with a pair of stints with the Sacramento Kings (2019, 2020). 

In 47 career games, Jeffries averaged 3.8 points, 04 assists and 1.9 rebounds per game.