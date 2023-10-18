After dropping the first two games of the WNBA Finals, the New York Liberty roared back with an 87-73 win over the Las Vegas Aces in Game 3 to push the series to a fourth game at Barclays Center.

Watch Game 4 of the WNBA Finals between the New York Liberty and Las Vegas Aces LIVE at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on TSN1/3/4 and streaming on TSN.ca and the TSN App.

On Sunday, Jonquel Jones and Breanna Stewart led the way for the Liberty, as the series shifted back to New York. Jones was huge for New York, scoring 27 points with eight rebounds while Stewart had 20 points and 12 rebounds in the victory.

Jones has been the most impressive on the Liberty in the finals. She had 16 points and 10 assists in Game 1 and followed that up with 22 points and 10 rebounds in Game 2.

Aces guard Chelsea Gray as well as centre Kiah Stokes have been ruled out for Game 4. Gray suffered an injury midway through the fourth quarter of Game 3. Gray was battling Stewart in the post when she appeared to get hurt. She was hobbling but remained in the game before Aces coach Becky Hammon called a timeout and took her off the floor with a foot injury.

Gray was averaging 16.3 points and 7.4 points going into Sunday’s game, where she had 11 points and two assists in 34 minutes. The 31-year-old took home Finals MVP honours last year when the Aces won their first championship in franchise history, beating the Connecticut Sun in four games.

The Aces are on the verge of being the first team to win back-to-back WNBA titles since the Los Angeles Sparks did it in 2001 and 2002. The trio of first overall picks A’ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young have carried the load for the team. In Game 1, Plum and Young both had 26 points and five rebounds while Wilson dominated Game 2 with 26 points and 15 rebounds. Plum had a game-high 29 points in Game 3 and will be relied upon for point guard duties if Gray sits out Game 4.

For New York, the franchise has yet to win a championship in its history. Sabrina Ionescu, the 2020 No. 1 pick, has struggled to produce in the finals after a strong regular season. She had just seven points in Game 1, 10 points in Game 2 and nine in Game 3.

The Aces lead the best-of-five series 2-1.