The New York Mets and outfielder Brandon Nimmo have agreed to an eight-year, $162 million deal, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Nimmo, 29, had one of his best seasons at the plate with the Mets last season where he had a .274 batting average with 16 home runs, 64 RBIs, and 159 hits in 151 games.

Drafted 13th overall in the 2011 MLB Draft by the Mets, he has spent all seven seasons of his MLB career with the organization and has a career batting average of .269 with 63 home runs and 335 RBIs in 608 games.

Retaining Nimmo has been a part of the Mets' busy offseason after they added 2022 American League Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander, starting pitcher Jose Quintana, relief pitcher David Robertson, and retained star closer Edwin Diaz.