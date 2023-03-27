The New York Mets will open their 2023 season without Darin Ruf.

The team announced Monday that the 36-year-old utilityman has been designated for assignment.

RHP Tommy Hunter has been selected to the major league roster. INF Darin Ruf has been designated for assignment. — New York Mets (@Mets) March 27, 2023

Ruf was acquired by the team at last summer's deadline from the San Francisco Giants. In his 28 games with the Mets in 2022, he batted .152 with 10 hits and seven runs batted in in 74 plate appearances.

A native of Omaha, NE, Ruf has appeared in 561 career games over eight seasons with the Mets, Giants and Philadelphia Phillies.

From 2017 to 2019, Ruf played for the Samsung Lions of the KBO League.

The team also announced that veteran right-handed reliever Tommy Hunter had made the team.

Hunter, 36, made 18 appearances for the Mets in 2022 and set to enter his 16th big-league season.