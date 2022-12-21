The New York Mets have traded catcher James McCann to the Baltimore Orioles, according to a report by Jeff Passan of ESPN.

McCann hit .195 with three homers and 18 RBIs in 61 games last season for the Mets.

The 32-year-old spent two seasons in New York, after signing as a free agent in December of 2020.

He began his career with the Detroit Tigers, where he spent five seasons, before joining the Chicago White Sox through free agency.

The Santa Barbara, California native was selected in the second round of the 2011 MLB Draft by the Tigers.