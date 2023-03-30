New York Mets fans will have to wait a little bit longer to see Justin Verlander make his debut.

The team announced Thursday that the 40-year-old right-hander is heading to the injured list a low grade teres major strain.

Justin Verlander will be placed on the IL with a low grade teres major strain. He will continue throwing at moderate intensity and we will rescan in a week. We will provide an update at that time. — New York Mets (@Mets) March 30, 2023

The three-time Cy Young Award winner will be rescanned in a week and the team will provide a further update at that time.

A nine-time All-Star, Verlander signed a two-year, $86.7 million deal with the Mets in December.

The Manakin-Sabot, VA native is set to embark on his 19th major league season after spending the past five seasons with the Houston Astros following 13 with the Detroit Tigers.

The Mets open their 2023 campaign on Thursday against the Miami Marlins.