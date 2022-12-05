Who will sign first: Judge, deGrom or Verlander?

The New York Mets have signed starter Justin Verlander to a two-year, $86 million deal with an option for 2025, according to The New York Post's Joel Sherman.

Verlander’s career looked to be in danger when he had Tommy John surgery in 2020, but the 39-year-old was as good as ever upon returning in 2022, pitching to a miniscule 1.75 ERA in 175.0 innings and striking out a league-best 220 hitters.

Verlander also helped the Astros to their second World Series title in five years, turning in a solid outing in Game 5 to pitch his team to a 3-2 series lead.

The 39-year-old righty has been one of the modern era’s most effective pitchers and has tallied nine All-Star appearances, two Cy Young Awards, an American League MVP and two World Series titles.

A native of Manakin Sabot, Va., Verlander made his big-league debut as a 22-year-old with the Detroit Tigers all the way back in July of 2005.