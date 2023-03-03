The New York Rangers have acquired forward Anton Blidh from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for forward Gustav Rydahl, the Rangers announced.

In addition, the Rangers acquired defenseman Wyatt Kalynuk from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for future considerations

Blidh, 27, was in his first year with the defending Stanley Cup champions after spending the previous six seasons with the Boston Bruins, who drafted the native Swede with the 180th overall pick in the 2013 NHL Draft.

Blidh has skated in 14 games for the Avalanche this season.

The 28-year-old Rydahl was signed by the Rangers after spening the 2021-22 season with Farjestad BK of the Swedish Elite League.

Rydahl has played 40 games for the Rangers American Hockey League affiliate, the Harford Wolf Pack. In 40 games, Rydahl has seven goals and 15 points.

Kalynuk, 25, has four goals and nine points in 26 games.