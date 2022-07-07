Avalanche get their day to celebrate with Stanley Cup parade

The New York Rangers have traded goaltender Alexandar Georgiev to the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for three draft picks.

The Rangers will receive a third-round and fifth-round selection in the 2022 NHL Draft, as well as a third-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft in the deal.

OFFICIAL: #NYR have acquired a third-round and fifth-round selection in the 2022 NHL Draft, as well as a third-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, from Colorado in exchange for goaltender Alexandar Georgiev. — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) July 7, 2022

The 26-year-old Georgiev recorded a .898 save percentage and 2.92 goals-against average in 33 games last season. A restricted free agent, he is coming off a two-year, $4.85 million contract with an average annual value of $2.4 million.

In 129 career NHL games, the Ruse, Bulgaria native has a career .908 save percentage and 2.94 GAA.

Kuemper to hit the Market

The trade has signaled the end of pending unrestricted free agent Darcy Kuemper's time in Colorado, just weeks after backstopping the team to a Stanley Cup title.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports the Avalanche did not have the cap space to keep Kuemper and opted to acquire Georgiev instead. The team also has Pavel Francouz under contract for the next two seasons at a $2 million cap hit.

Darcy Kuemper out in Colorado with the Georgiev trade. The @Avalanche didn’t have the cap space to keep Kuemper. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 7, 2022

Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic had met with Darcy Kuemper's agent, Ben Hankinson, on Wednesday, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

The 32-year-old recorded a .921 save percentage and 2.54 goals-against average in 57 appearances with the Avalanche during the regular season. He had a 16-10-4 record in the playoffs with a .902 save percentage and a 2.57 goals-against average.

Kuemper was acquired by the Avalanche from the Arizona Coyotes last summer, shortly after the team's former starter, Philipp Grubauer, signed with the Seattle Kraken in free agency.

He is coming off a two-year, $9 million contract signed with the Coyotes in 2019.