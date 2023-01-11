The New York Rangers claimed forward Jake Leschyshyn off waivers Wednesday from the Vegas Golden Knights, while defeceman Casey Fitzgerald was claimed by the Florida Panthers from the Buffalo Sabres.

#NYR claim C Jake Leschyshyn off waivers from Vegas. 2017 2nd round pick, 22 GP 0-0-0 for VGK this season. Adds some forward depth and a lefty shot. — Arthur Staple (@StapeAthletic) January 11, 2023

Leschyshyn, 23, has no points in 22 games this season. He had two goals and four assists in 41 games last year and is the son of former NHL defenceman Curtis Leschyshyn.

The 25-year-old Fitzgerald, son of New Jersey Devils executive vice president and general manager Tom Fitzgerald, has three assists in 23 games so far this season.

He was selected in the third round of the 2016 draft and has appeared in a total of 59 games for the Sabres, tallying zero goals and nine assists.