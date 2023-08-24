The New York Rangers have confirmed the re-signing of restricted free agent forward Alexis Lafreniere to a two-year deal.

The Rangers did not provide salary details, but multiple reports Wednesday pointed to a two-year, $4.65 million extension.

Lafreniere, 21, registered 16 goals and 39 points in 81 games with the Rangers last season. He did not register a point during the Rangers’ seven-game loss to the New Jersey Devils in the first round of the playoffs.

The 6-foot-1 winger was drafted first overall by the Rangers in the 2020 NHL Draft and has 47 goals and 91 points in 216 career games.

The St. Eustache, Que., native represented Canada at the 2019 and 2020 IIHF World Junior Championships where he had five goals and 11 points in 10 games. His four goals and 10 points in 2020 helped lead Canada to the gold medal and secured him tournament MVP.