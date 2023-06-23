The New York Rangers have rounded out their coaching staff Friday, hiring Phil Housley as associate head coach and Dan Muse and Michael Peca as assistant coaches under new head coach Peter Laviolette.

#NYR have named Phil Housley Associate Head Coach + Dan Muse and Michael Peca Assistant Coaches. pic.twitter.com/hZSIRlNSY3 — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) June 23, 2023

Housley was most recently an assistant coach for the Arizona Coyotes from 2019-22 and previously served as head coach of the Buffalo Sabres from 2017-19. He worked under Laviolette as an assistant in Nashville for four seasons (2013-17).

As a coach internationally, he helped Team USA win gold at the 2013 World Junior Championship and has served as an assistant at three world championships.

Muse was most recently the head coach of USA Hockey's National Team Development Program for the past three seasons. He also served as an assistant under Laviolette in Nashville for three seasons. He was head coach of the USHL's Chicago Steel for two seasons, helping the team win the 2017 Clark Cup championship.

Peca spent the last two seasons with the American Hockey League's Rochester Americans as an assistant coach. His professional level coaching career began when he was a member of Laviolette's staff in 2020-21 with the Washington Capitals as a player development coach.