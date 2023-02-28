The NHL Department of Player Safety has suspended New York Rangers defenceman K'Andre Miller three games for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Miller, 23, was ejected for spitting in the face of Los Angeles Kings defenceman Drew Doughty on Sunday evening.

NY Rangers’ K'Andre Miller has been suspended for three games for unsportsmanlike conduct on Los Angeles’ Drew Doughty. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) February 28, 2023

On Monday, Miller took to Twitter to apologize publicly to Doughty after doing so in person.

"I wanted to take a moment to address what occurred in last night's game," Miller wrote. "I have all the respect in the world for Drew Doughty and what happened was completely accidental. I would never intend to do something like that on purpose, it goes against everything I am as a person and player. I felt awful about it and I am thankful Drew gave me the opportunity to apologize and explain myself in person after the game."

Miller has six goals and 24 assists in 60 games this season.