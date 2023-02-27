Rangers' Miller to have hearing after spitting at Doughty

New York Rangers defenceman K’Andre Miller will have a hearing Monday for for spitting at Los Angeles Kings defenceman Drew Doughty on Sunday night.

NY Rangers’ K'Andre Miller will have a hearing for unsportsmanlike conduct on Los Angeles’ Drew Doughty. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) February 27, 2023

Miller took to Twitter took to Twitter Monday to address being ejected from Sunday's game, stating the incident was accidental and adding he apologized to to Doughty after the Rangers' win.

"I wanted to take a moment to address what occurred in last night's game," Miller wrote. "I have all the respect in the world for Drew Doughty and what happened was completely accidental. I would never intend to do something like that on purpose, it goes against everything I am as a person and player.

"I felt awful about it and I am thankful Drew gave me the opportunity to apologize and explain myself in person after the game."

Miller was given a match penalty and ejected after spitting on Doughty after a whistle late in the first period of Sunday's 5-2 win for the Rangers.

Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant told reporters after that game that Miller has also told him the incident was purely accidental.

“The kid feels bad about it,” Gallant said. “He said it was an accident.”

Doughty said the incident caught him off guard, noting he was unsure of Miller's intent.

“I was just shocked obviously," Doughty said. "I don’t even know if I said anything to him after. You don’t want to see things like that in this game. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen that. I’m sure it has happened, not that I’ve seen. It’s unfortunate.

"Whether or not he meant to do it, I have no idea. It’s pretty big loogie on my face, so I was pretty (miffed).”

Miller, 23, has six goals and 30 points in 60 games this season. His 15 penalty minutes Sunday brought his season total to 39.