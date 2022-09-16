Last Minute of Play: Key dates to keep an eye on in the NHL this season

New York Rangers 2018 first-round pick Nils Lundkvist will not report to training camp after requesting a trade, his agent confirmed Friday.

Claude Lemieux told Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today that Lundkvist intends on remaining in Sweden until his trade request is honoured.

The 22-year-old appeared in 25 games with the Rangers last season, posting one goal and four points. He had three goals and 15 points in 34 games with the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.

Rangers’ general manager Chris Drury would not confirm Thursday that Lundkvist had requested a trade.

“I don’t really have any update on it,” Drury told the New York Post. “Obviously, we think he’s a real good player. We drafted him. We’ve worked with him the last number of years. … We certainly hope he’s here next week. … I don’t have a definitive answer as to what his plans are right now.”

Prior to joining the Rangers last season, Lundkvist played the previous three seasons in Sweden with Lulea HF.