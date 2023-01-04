While Alexis Lafreniere may have fallen out of the New York Rangers lineup last week, he does not appear to be have fallen on to the trade block.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports the Rangers have expressed their faith in the 2020 first overall pick to potential suitors as well as Lafreniere himself.

"My understanding is that certainly, predictably, there were teams that checked in with the Rangers last week after his healthy scratch that made news around the league," LeBrun said on Insider Trading Tuesday. "But the reality is that the Rangers have told those teams, 'Hey, we still believe in this young man.' The Rangers – my understanding is – have told the same to Lafreniere himself, that they hope this is a good reset and they very much believe in his long-term potential here.

"So for now, he's certainly a Ranger."

Lafreniere has spent two games back in the Rangers lineup after being scratched against the Tampa Bay Lightning last week. He is minus-3 over those two games while averaging 12:26 of ice time.

The 21-year-old forward has five goals and 12 assists in 36 games this season as he approaches restricted free agency this summer. He posted 19 goals and 31 points in 79 games last season, adding two goals and nine points in 20 playoff games.

In 173 career games with the Rangers, Lafreniere has 36 goals and 69 points.