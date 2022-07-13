The New York Rangers traded defenceman Partick Nemeth, a 2025 second-round pick and a conditional 2026 second-round pick to the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for Ty Emberson.

The move allows the Rangers to clear Nemeth's $2.5 million cap hit from their books for the next two seasons. With the conditional pick, Arizona has the option to acquire New York's own 2024 third round pick or its own 2026 second round pick

The 30-year-old Nemeth appeared in 63 games last season for the Rangers, scoring two goals and adding five assists for seven points in 16:38 of ice time a night.

Nemeth is heading into the second year of a three-year, $7.5 million deal he signed with New York last July. He has also spent time with the Colorado Avalanche, Detroit Red Wings and Dallas Stars during his nine-year career.

A native of Stockholm, Sweden, Nemeth was selected in the second round (No. 41 overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft by the Stars.

Emberson was drafted by the Coyotes in the third round (73rd overall) in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. He has five goals and 12 points in 63 AHL games with the Tucson Roadrunners over the past two seasons.