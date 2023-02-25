Trade Bait: Rangers still able to create cap space to acquire Kane

The New York Rangers forward Jake Leschyshyn is one of three players placed on waivers on Saturday.

Leschyshyn, 28, is on the first year of a three-year, $2.3 million deal and has a cap hit of $766,667.

The 5-foot-11 forward was acquired by the Rangers from the Vegas Golden Knights after claiming him on waivers on Jan. 11.

Leschyshyn appeared in 35 games this season without recording a point, including 13 games with the Rangers.

Drafted 62nd overall in the 2017 NHL Draft by the Golden Knights, Leschyshyn has two goals and six points in 76 career games split between the Golden Knights and Rangers

Additionally, the Toronto Maple Leafs placed defenceman Jordie Benn on waivers while the Boston Bruins did the same with forward Vinni Lettieri.

Benn, 35, was signed to a one-year, $750,000 deal in the offseason.

The 6-foot-2 defenceman appeared in 12 games with the Maple Leafs and registered a goal and two points. He last played during the Maple Leafs' 3-2 overtime victory over the Rangers on Jan 25.

The Bruins signed Lettieri to a one-year, $750,000 deal in the offseason.

The 28-year-old forward has not appeared in a game for the Bruins this season and has 16 goals and 37 points in 41 games with AHL Providence this season.