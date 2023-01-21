The New York Rangers placed forward Jonny Brodzinski on waivers on Saturday.

Placed on NHL waivers today: Jonny Brodzinski (NYR). — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) January 21, 2023

Brodzinski, 29, has a goal and two points in 16 games with the Rangers this season.

The 6-foot forward also has two goals and nine points in 17 games with the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack this season.

Brodzinski signed a two-year contract extension in February of 2022 and has a $762,500 cap hit.

Drafted 148th overall by the Los Angeles Kings in the 2013 NHL Draft, Brodzinski has nine goals and 17 points in 100 career games split between the Kings, San Jose Sharks, and the Rangers.