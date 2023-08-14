New York Rangers restricted free agent Alexis Lafreniere remains without a contract in place for next season, but is confident one will be signed soon.

The first overall pick in 2020 is one of 12 remaining unsigned RFAs across the league, with training camps set to open next month.

"It's coming," Lafreniere told La Presse of a new deal, per Google Translate. "My agent and the Rangers are in discussions, I hope it will be settled in the next few weeks."

The 21-year-old posted 16 goals and 39 points in 81 games last season, going without a point in seven playoff games.

He scored 19 goals and posted 31 points in the previous season, while also contributing two goals and nine points in 20 playoff games.

A dominant offensive player with the Rimouski Oceanic in the QMJHL before making the leap to the NHL in 2020-21, Lafreniere believes he can still improve his output with the Rangers.

"I think my game has improved on both sides of the ice," Lafreniere said. "I would still like to have more offensive production, generate more attack.

"You have to be patient. It will come, I think."

According to CapFriendly, the Rangers have just under $2.3 million in cap space for next season with only Lafreniere left to sign.