Rangers agree to terms with D Harpur on two-year extension

The New York Rangers announced Thursday they have agreed to terms with defenceman Ben Harpur on a two-year contract extension through the 2024-25 season.

The 28-year-old Hamilton, Ont., native has played in 18 games for the Rangers this season, scoring one goal and recording three assists. Prior to his time with the Rangers, the former Ottawa Senators' draft pick (108th overall in 2013), spent four seasons in the nation's capital (2015-16, 2016-18, 2017-18, 2018-19) before two seasons with the Nashville Predators (2020-21, 2021-22).

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reports that Harpur's deal carries an average-annual-value of $787,500.

Small correction from earlier tweet: Ben Harpur's two-year extension with #NYR carries an AAV of $787,500. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) January 26, 2023

In 174 career NHL games, Harpur has scored two goals and recorded 18 points.