The New York Rangers have signed forward Blake Wheeler to a one-year, $800,000 contract, the team announced on Saturday. The deal comes with $300,000 in potential bonuses.

WHEELS UP TO 🗽



Welcome to New York! pic.twitter.com/7hqXfFyMVj — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) July 1, 2023

The 36-year-old winger was bought out of his contract by the Winnipeg Jets on Friday. He had one year remaining on his contract at a cap hit of $8.25 million. The buyout will clear $5.5 million in cap space for the Jets in the upcoming season, while leaving a cap charge of $2.75 million for the 2024-25 season.

Wheeler, 36, scored 16 goals and totaled 55 points in 72 games with the Jets this season, his 13th with the team.

Originally selected with the fourth-overall pick in the 2004 NHL Entry Draft by the Phoenix Coyotes, Wheeler signed with the Boston Bruins ahead of the 2008 season and made his debut with the team that year. He served as Jets captain from 2016 until just before the 2022-23 season.

Wheeler was traded to the Atlanta Thrashers in February of 2011, and is the only player that is still with the team through their move from Atlanta to Winnipeg following the 2010-11 season.

The Robbinsdale, Minn., native is entering the final season of a five-year, $41.25 million contract signed ahead of the 2018 season.

In 1,118 career NHL games played, Wheeler has 312 goals and 922 points.

Rangers also add Quick, Pitlick

The Rangers also signed goaltender Jonathan Quick to a one-year deal worth $825K.

Jonathan Quick to #NYR is: 1 year x $825,000 base plus a potential of additional $100,000 in bonuses.@DailyFaceoff @CapFriendly — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 1, 2023

Quick, 37, played 41 games last season with the Vegas Golden Knights and Los Angeles Kings, posting a 16-15-6 record with a 3.41 goals-against average and .882 save percentage. In 753 career games, the three-time Stanley Cup champion has a 375-277-84 record with a 2.47 GAA and .911 save percentage.

New York also announced the signing of forward Tyler Pitlick to a one-year contract. He played in 61 games with the St. Louis Blue last season, recording seven goals and 16 points. He was originally selected 31st overall by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2010 NHL Draft.